Helen Mirren, Chris Evans pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

Reactions to the death at 91 of Oscar winner and “Sound of Music” star Christopher Plummer:

“He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word—his commitment to his profession. His art was total, theater being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.” — Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy in “The Last Station," in a written statement.