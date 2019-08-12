Heeks scholars announced

The Trumbull Academic Challenge for Excellence (ACE) Foundation in conjunction with Symmetry Partners have announced the recipients of the 2019 Michael Heeks Memorial Scholarships. The graduating seniors receiving this year’s awards are Delaina Bellows, who will be attending Texas Christian University, and Arnav Srivastava, who will be a freshman at Harvard University.

The ACE Foundation since 2004 has focused on promoting and providing various kinds of support to Trumbull’s students who participate on competitive academic teams as well as civic-oriented clubs. This past year that support was extended to 60 groups of students from grades 3-12 throughout Trumbull’s schools.

The foundation is dedicated to fostering the development of “complete students” in conjunction with other booster clubs that support athletics and the musical arts. This prepares students for life after high school, helping them to be as successful as their work ethic will take them.

Seven years ago the ACE Foundation partnered with Symmetry Partners, an investment advisory firm in Glastonbury, to begin offering scholarships to seniors who have been major contributors to one or more of the competitive academic teams at Trumbull High School.

Now with 12 outstanding scholars who have matriculated at top universities across the country, the Michael Heeks Memorial Scholarship honors the brief life of Mike, a 2008 graduate of Trumbull High, who tragically passed away not long after a very distinguished four years at UConn and beginning his career at Symmetry.

More information about the ACE Foundation is available by accessing its website at trumbullace.org.