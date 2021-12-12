Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in Serbia and much of Balkans Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 1 p.m.
1 of8 Cars on the street during snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A woman walks through the snow covered street during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A man rides a bicycle through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A woman looks through a shop window during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A woman walks her dog during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 A bird sits on a lamppost in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Meteorologists predict snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Heavy snowfall covered Belgrade and much of the Balkans on Sunday, hampering traffic, canceling flights at the Serbian capital’s main airport and disrupting public transportation.
Many areas across the country reported power cuts and damages to buildings due to falling trees. The icy conditions saw trucks skidding across the roads and getting stuck while ploughs were being used to pull them out.