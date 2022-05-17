Heavy rains trigger floods in northeast India, killing 11 WASBIR HUSSAIN, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 6:57 a.m.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — At least 11 people have died in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in India’s remote northeast region, officials said Tuesday.
Several railway stations were closed because of floods, said Nazreen Ahmed, a senior official in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. She said nearly 200,000 people in the district were cut off from the rest of the state as roads and bridges were either blocked by landslides or washed away.
WASBIR HUSSAIN