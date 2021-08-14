Heavy rain causes floods, mudslides in southwestern Japan MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 1:36 a.m.
1 of9 People wade through a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP) 104710+0900/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Firefighters carry stranded residents on boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP) è¨å¸âpçF/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 In this photo provided by Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, firefighters work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki Prefecture, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain continued to trigger floods Saturday in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing.
In the southern city of Kurume, rivers overflowed and residents evacuated from their homes on rubber boats as rescue workers pulled them while wading through muddy water.