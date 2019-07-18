Heat wave coming, Trumbull designates cooling centers

A heatwave is on the way, with the National Weather Service predicting weekend temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s. The Town of Trumbull is urging residents to stay safe and know where to find relief if necessary. And remember to check on relatives, friends and neighbors who may need help.

The town has designated both libraries, the Center at Priscilla Place, and Westfield Trumbull mall as cooling centers. The hours for each location are as follows:

Trumbull Public Library, 33 Quality Street

M-Th: 9am-8pm; Fri and Sat: 9am-5pm; Sun: 1pm-5pm.

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch, 1718 Huntington Tpke.

M-Th: 9am-8pm; Sat: 10am-2pm.

The Center at Priscilla Place: Trumbull Senior Center

M-F: 9am-4pm

Westfield Trumbull

M-Sat: 10am-9pm; Sun: 11am-6pm

For a list of all designated cooling centers in Connecticut, click here or call 211.