Zach Boyden-Holmes/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The body of Graber, 66, was found Nov. 3 hidden at a Fairfield park.