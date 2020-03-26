Hearing delayed for judge accused of misconduct

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A hearing for a suspended Kentucky judge accused of misconduct has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry had been set to appear in a northern Kentucky courtroom on April 20 for her misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission is investigating nine misconduct charges against Gentry, accusing her of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship.

Gentry has denied the allegations. The commission's decision to postpone the hearing came after Gentry's attorneys argued in court documents that a delay was needed because the pandemic has created a difficult environment for her attorneys to conduct interviews and collect material needed for the hearing, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.

A new hearing date wasn't immediately set.