Hearing Friday for Nevada man jailed in kidnapping, killing

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old Fernley woman last month is scheduled to go before a judge Friday to be arraigned on the murder charge and determine whether he should be held in jail without bail until trial.

Lyon County prosecutors filed an amended complaint Tuesday charging Troy Driver of Fallon with multiple charges including first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, destroying evidence in the death of Naomi Irion of Fernley.

He's been jailed on $750,000 bail in Fernley about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno since he was arrested March 25 on the kidnapping charge.

Irion's body was found four days later in a remote, high-desert grave just across the Churchill County line.

Prosecutors say Driver abducted her from a Walmart parking lot in rural Fernley on March 12, fatally shot her and buried her body on or before March 25.

Driver had been scheduled to be arraigned with new bail set on Wednesday, but a judge signed an order late in the day continuing that hearing until Friday in Lyon County's Canal Township Justice Court.

Prosecutors are expected to request he be held without bail, or his bail raised, until a preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there's enough evidence to bound him over for trial in state district court.