Heard lawyers zero in on Depp's drug and alcohol use BEN FINLEY , Associated Press April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 1:06 p.m.
1 of6 Christie Dembrowski, the older sister of Johnny Depp, testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Actor Johnny Depp is seated inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Actress Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Actress Amber Heard is seen inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Jury selection begins for the libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. Show More Show Less
6 of6 Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
Attorneys for Amber Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, zeroed in on the movie star’s drug and alcohol use Wednesday as they defended her from Depp’s allegations that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser.
Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn resumed his cross-examination of Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, focusing on a February 2014 text exchange between Heard and Dembrowski.