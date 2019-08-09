Healthy attitude seminar and support group for dementia caregivers

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave, will host the following complimentary events. Call 203-935-8530 for more information or to RSVP.

Keeping a Healthy Attitude, Wednesday, Aug. 14, at noon — Presented by Karen Giarnese, Homecare and Hospice Clinical Manager, Visiting Nurse Services — Negative attitudes and behaviors can cause unnecessary stress and hardship for caregivers while triggering agitation and challenging behaviors in their loved ones with dementia. Attendees will learn how to keep healthy attitudes that will improve the caregiving journey for both themselves and their loved ones. Lunch will be served. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with the Bridges team while they attend the event.

Caregiver Support Group: Wednesday, Aug. 21 at non — Caregivers are invited to trade tips, socialize with others on a similar journey and receive expert advice from dementia care professionals who understand their challenges and concerns. Lunch will be served. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with Bridges residents while they attend the group.