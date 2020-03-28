Health officials: 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sixty-four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, state health officials said Saturday, bringing the state's total to nearly 300.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release that the new cases included 14 in Linn County and 12 in Polk County. The new cases include 29 who range in age from 18 to 40; 22 who are 41-60 years old; and 13 who are older than 60.

There have been 4,375 who have tested negative to date and three deaths from the virus. The new totals come a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds activated more than three dozen more Iowa Army National Guard members to help handle coronavirus response missions across the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Reynolds on Thursday expanded an earlier order closing businesses to include stores that sell furniture, books, clothing and other items. The closures, which already included bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters and casinos, will last until at least April 7, she said.

___

