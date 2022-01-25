Health official bows out of Mardi Gras parade; cites threats

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ health director says she won’t take part in one of the earliest parades of the Mardi Gras season, citing threats over the city's resumption of COVID-19 restrictions to combat the highly contagious omicron variant.
The Krewe du Vieux says it still considers Dr. Jennifer Avegno its queen and will include her float in its parade, one of the first in the Carnival season leading up to Fat Tuesday, news outlets reported. The parade, known for wild satire, will be held Feb. 12 under the theme “Vaxxed and Confused.”