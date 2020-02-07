Health official: 63.5% of Idaho adults are overweight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An official with Idaho's public health districts said Friday that 63.5% of adults in the state are overweight, a 10% increase over the last two decades.

Russell Duke also told the Legislature's budget-setting committee that 30% of third graders are overweight and risk early problems with diabetes and high blood pressure.

Duke said 250,000 adults in Idaho smoke, and that vaping has overtaken smoking among young people.

Duke was before the committee representing the state's seven health districts, which are not state agencies. However, employees take part in the state retirement system.

The districts are seeking a budget of about $13 million, about $2.5 million more than recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The districts work to prevent disease, premature death and to promote healthy lifestyles for Idahoans.