BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Owners of private water wells that might have flooded during Hurricane Ida should have their water tested for contamination, the Louisiana Department of Health said Thursday.

The department said in a news release that the wells must be disinfected and thoroughly flushed, then a sample should be collected for analysis by the state Office of Public Health. While waiting for test results, water from the wells should not be drunk, the release said.