Health Department currently out of flu vaccine

The Trumbull Health Department is currently out of its flu vaccine supply and are working with other health departments to acquire more vaccine, if available.

The Trumbull Health Department is expecting a shipment of high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 years and older on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Anyone interested in receiving the high-dose vaccine, \call the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030 and leave your information to be placed on the waiting list. Flu vaccines can be obtained at pharmacy clinics such as CVS and Walgreens.

If the Trumbull Health Department receives more doses of flu vaccine, this information will be updated.