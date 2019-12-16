This time of year can be hard, especially for those who are lonely, grieving, sick, worried, or sad. You are not alone.

Christ Church Trumbull, 5170 Madison Ave., will hold a service of healing and prayer on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to the service, feel free to send your prayer requests on the website prayer link. christchurchtrumbull.org.

All are welcome.