Healing service Dec. 18

This time of year can be hard, especially for those who are lonely, grieving, sick, worried, or sad. You are not alone.

Christ Church Trumbull, 5170 Madison Ave., will hold a service of healing and prayer on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to the service, feel free to send your prayer requests on the website prayer link. christchurchtrumbull.org.

All are welcome.