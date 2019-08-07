https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Hazardous-weather-expected-in-Trumbull-today-14286613.php
Hazardous weather expected in Trumbull today
Photo: /National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Trumbull and the rest of Southwestern Connecticut for this afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated flash flooding. The hazardous weather is expected to pass by 11 p.m.
