The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Trumbull and the rest of Southwestern Connecticut for this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated flash flooding. The hazardous weather is expected to pass by 11 p.m.