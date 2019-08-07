Hazardous weather expected in Trumbull today

Photo: /National Weather Service Photo: /National Weather Service Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hazardous weather expected in Trumbull today 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Trumbull and the rest of Southwestern Connecticut for this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated flash flooding. The hazardous weather is expected to pass by 11 p.m.