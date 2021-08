HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's largest private hospital system ran out of ICU beds Monday amid an alarming surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, a hospital official said.

The Queen’s Health Systems was canceling some elective surgeries and procedures and diverting emergency patients to other hospitals, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“Our ICU beds are completely full,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and president of The Queen’s Medical Center.

Chang said the staff is being stretched thin.

“They are tired, and there is a level of frustration when you know the COVID patient you are caring for was not vaccinated and it was largely preventable,” he said.

Chang said there is no indication that the surge in new COVID-19 patients will come to an end soon.

"So in two weeks the situation actually may be worse,” he said.

Hawaii, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people, has averaged 652 new cases a day over the past week and has a 7.5% positivity rate, according to state data. In early July, the state was averaging 50 cases a day.

Hawaii's Department of Health Director Libby Char said the state is “on fire” and headed toward a health care crisis.

At least 308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized statewide.