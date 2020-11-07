Hawaii reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii public health officials have reported 122 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 15,691 since the pandemic began.

No additional deaths were tallied in the state's report on Friday.

There have been 219 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, including 170 on Oahu, 31 on Hawaii island and 17 on Maui, according to the state Department of Health.

The coronavirus death toll for the country surpassed 235,000 Friday.

Friday's report of new infections in the state include 87 confirmed cases on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island and six on Maui.

The state said they tallied 112 positive tests out of 3,961 new coronavirus tests in Friday's infection case tally for a 2.8% statewide positivity rate, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

There have been a total of 1,147 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. There were nine new hospitalizations reported Friday by the state Department of Health.

Oahu moved on Oct. 22 to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s four-tier economic recovery plan and must stay in that tier for at least four weeks.

In order to move to Tier 3, Oahu must maintain a seven-day average of 49 or fewer cases and a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.49% or lower for 14 consecutive days at the end of the four-week period. Friday's seven-day average case count was 73 and the positivity rate for Oahu was 3%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.