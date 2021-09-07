Hawaii panel boosts fiscal year tax revenue forecast

HONOULU (AP) — The Council on Revenues on Tuesday raised its forecast for Hawaii's general fund tax revenues, saying it now expects they will increase by 6.3% during the current fiscal year instead of 3%. The council cited predictions that visitor numbers will continue to outpace last year's levels and expectations that COVID-19 hospitalizations will fall as more people get vaccinated.

Council members said their earlier forecast for the fiscal year ending in June was overly conservative. The council made that prediction in May, before travel soared during the summer.