Hawaii governor to extend traveler quarantine past June

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Thursday said he would extend the state's 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in the state beyond June 30.

The state mandated the quarantine beginning on March 26 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor told a joint online press conference held with the state's four county mayors that an official announcement on the extension would be made later.

Ige said he's been working with the mayors on lifting a separate 14-day quarantine requirement for people traveling between Hawaii's islands. He said a decision would be coming within the next few days.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he wants to make sure steps are taken to control the virus.

"I'm willing to open up with necessary safeguards to prevent spread between islands," Victorino said.