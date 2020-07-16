Hawaii governor says mom lives at afflicted nursing home

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Tuesday that his mother lives at an Oahu nursing home where several residents and staff have been infected with the coronavirus.

“It’s just a reminder of how pervasive the virus is,” Ige told Hawaii News. HNN did not name the facility in order to protect the family's privacy.

Doctors are in the process of reviewing tests from the nursing home, which were widely administered after an outbreak started at the facility. The home's residents remain in quarantine and visitors are barred from entering. The governor said that his mother is doing well.

Ige said his mother is doing well and that staff is working to keep everyone healthy. “I think all of us know someone who is vulnerable, who we know would struggle if they became infected. And clearly we want to hang on to our loved ones as long as we can,” he said.

While for most people the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as a fever and cough, it can cause more severe illness and death for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.