Hawaii OKs water in one Pearl Harbor neighborhood after leak

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Health on Monday declared tap water in one Pearl Harbor neighborhood safe to drink more than two months after petroleum leaked from a Navy fuel storage facility, contaminated the drinking water supply and sickened thousands.

The department said residents in the Red Hill neighborhood may once again use their water. The area includes Red Hill Elementary School and 135 homes managed by the Army.

Eighteen other neighborhood zones remain under an advisory from the department saying their water is not safe to drink. The Navy's water system serves about 93,000 people living and working in and around Pearl Harbor.

Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said at a news conference officials came to the conclusion after verifying contaminated water was no longer entering the Navy's water system. She said officials have flushed water pipes and tested water to make sure no contamination remains.

Dr. Diana Felton, the state’s toxicologist, said trace levels of petroleum were found in one sample from the zone but did not rise above a threshold the department had set for safety.

Petroleum from the Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a Navy drinking water well and entered the Navy's water system in late November. Nearly 6,000 people were treated for complaints like nausea, headaches and rashes in the weeks after. About 4,000 military families have been living in hotels since early December.

The department has ordered the Navy to drain fuel from the tanks. The military has appealed that order.

The department said it would test the water in 5% of the area’s homes in the first three months, followed by 10% of homes every six months over the following two years.

Some families have expressed concern that testing a small percentage of homes wasn't enough and said they wanted the water in all homes to be tested.

Felton said testing 10% of the homes provided a representative sample of the homes in the zone.

The Navy said in a news release that military leadership would notify zone residents of the change. The Navy didn't immediately respond to a question about whether residents of this zone would lose hotel allowances provided to them after their water became contaminated.