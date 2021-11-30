Hawaii: Fuel odor in Navy water prompts over 100 complaints

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Health said Tuesday tests of water samples from the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor have so far been inconclusive after it received more than 100 complaints about fuel-like odor coming from tap water in the area.

Kathleen Ho, the department's deputy director for environmental health, said samples sent to a Hawaii lab showed there were no contaminants in the water up to five parts per million. But that doesn't mean there weren't contaminants in the water, she said.