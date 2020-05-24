Hawaii County places of worship, restaurants to open June 1

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Big Island of Hawaii will allow places of worship, restaurants, hair salons, barber shops and a variety of personal-service businesses to reopen starting June 1, county Mayor Harry Kim announced Saturday night.

Kim said in his order that the establishments have to follow guidelines on sanitation and social distancing as outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Health Department.

Restaurants can resume in-dining services as long as they follow the CDC’s Interim Guidance for Restaurants and Bars and National Restaurant Association Guidelines, Kim said.

The other personal services that are allowed to reopen are tutoring, music lessons, massages, yoga and personal training.

Kim excluded dedicated bars and nightclubs from the reopening order.

Hawaii County has 81 cases of coronavirus and no deaths. The state of Hawaii has 633 cases and 17 deaths.