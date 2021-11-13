Hastings exhibit explores the West and American Indian life

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — As westward expansion became more common in 19th century America, printed imagery played an important role in the dissemination of knowledge and understanding about the West and those who inhabited it.
“Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,” opened to the public in the Hastings Museum’s East Gallery on Nov. 5. The exhibition features 48 hand-colored engravings and lithographs that explore these depictions and the influence artists had on the perception of the Wild West.