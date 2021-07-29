Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 4:11 p.m.
1 of8 Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask as he listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, Thursday, 29 July 2021. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts in California.(Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP) Etienne Laurent/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Attorneys Mark Werksman, left, and Alan Jackson, representing Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, address the court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, Thursday, 29 July 2021. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP) Etienne Laurent/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.
At a hearing with the 69-year-old Weinstein in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with his defense attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.