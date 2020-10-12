The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center hosted Trumbull families over three sessions for a socially distant sunflower seed harvest program on Saturday, Sept. 26. Seeds from the mammoth sunflowers were harvested. Instructor Mark Ceneri told the origins of sunflowers, and how each plant part is used for a specific purpose. Participants then made a sunflower craft, and planted their own dwarf sunflowers to take home.
The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center hosted Trumbull families over three sessions for a socially distant sunflower seed harvest program on Saturday, Sept. 26. Seeds from the mammoth sunflowers were harvested.
The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center hosted Trumbull families over three sessions for a socially distant sunflower seed harvest program on Saturday, Sept. 26. Seeds from the mammoth sunflowers were harvested. Instructor Mark Ceneri told the origins of sunflowers, and how each plant part is used for a specific purpose. Participants then made a sunflower craft, and planted their own dwarf sunflowers to take home.
The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center hosted Trumbull families over three sessions for a socially distant sunflower seed harvest program on Saturday, Sept. 26. Seeds from the mammoth sunflowers were harvested.