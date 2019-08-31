Harvest Fair set for Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), food and many other fun activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.