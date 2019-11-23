Hard Rock agrees to operate proposed Bristol casino

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Hard Rock International has agreed to operate a proposed resort and casino in southwest Virginia.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that the project’s developer, Jim McGlothlin, announced the agreement Friday.

Hard Rock operates casinos throughout the country and overseas.

Gambling interests have pushed hard for state lawmakers to legalize casinos in Virginia. So far legislators have largely punted on the issue.

Bristol is one of a handful of Virginia localities hoping to build a new casino.

The legislature’s watchdog agency is set to release a report on gaming Monday and lawmakers are expected to debate the issue during next year’s legislative session.

