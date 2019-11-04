Halloween Spooktacular
Published
-
On Friday, Oct. 25, Booth Hill School held their Halloween Spooktacular. Students enjoyed a Trunk or Treat and many Halloween games.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Friday, Oct. 25, Booth Hill School held their Halloween Spooktacular. Students enjoyed a Trunk or Treat and many Halloween games.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Friday, Oct. 25, Booth Hill School held their Halloween Spooktacular. Students enjoyed a Trunk or Treat and many Halloween games.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Friday, Oct. 25, Booth Hill School held their Halloween Spooktacular. Students enjoyed a Trunk or Treat and many Halloween games.