Still time to enter Halloween House Decorating contest

It’s not too late to enter the Halloween House Decorating contest sponsored by Trumbull Community Women.

Prizes will be given in three categories - most whimsical, scariest, and best homemade decorations. You can enter your own home or that of a neighbor or friend, but only houses with physical addresses in Trumbull are eligible. To enter by Friday, Oct. 23, email the name of the homeowner and the address of the decorated house to trumbullcommunitywomen@gmail.com.

Judging will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 after sunset. Only the exterior of the house and the lawn will be judged. Winners will be announced Mnday, Oct. 26 on Trumbull Community Women Facebook page and on their website, trumbullcommunitywomen.org.