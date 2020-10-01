Halloween House Decorating contest

Trumbull Community Women (TCW) is inviting town residents to participate in a Halloween House Decorating contest.

Prizes will be given in three categories — most whimsical, scariest, and best homemade decorations. You can enter your own home or that of a neighbor or friend, but only houses with physical addresses in Trumbull are eligible.

Enter between Saturday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 23. Email the name of the homeowner and the address of the decorated house to trumbullcommunitywomen@gmail.com.

Judging will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct.25 after sunset. Only the exterior of the house and the lawn will be judged. Winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 26, on TCW Facebook page and on the website, trumbullcommunitywomen.org.