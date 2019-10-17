https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Halloween-Farm-Festival-Oct-19-14504021.php
Halloween Farm Festival Oct. 19
The students and Friends of the Farm of the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center are hosting a Halloween Farm Festival on Saturday, Oct, 19, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the school location, 536 Daniels Farm Road.
Stop by for lunch and enjoy additional activities for a nominal fee. There will be vendors and artisans, a haunted classroom, hay ride, children's games, bouncy house, face painting, spin art, crafts, a variety of refreshments from their bake sale table and student made items.
Free admission. Rain or shine.
View Comments