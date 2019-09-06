Store manager Linda at the Hallmark Store in the Trumbull Mall put smiles on senior’s faces. From July 19-Aug 19, shoppers could participate in the Smiles for Seniors event at the local store. Shoppers could purchase and write out greeting cards for seniors, sending them a kind message to put a smile on their face. Each senior that participated received an average of six cards, including free admission to Sea Quest, who also supported the cause. The cards were handed out at the Trumbull Senior Center and throughout town.