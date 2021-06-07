Haitians in Mexico see bleak choices as they seek protection CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 12:33 a.m.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Adrián is trying to settle in to his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and mother was killed in Haiti. He will go anywhere but home.
“Why do they send us back to Haiti?” he said outside a cheap Mexican hotel blocks from the border with El Paso, Texas, where he was living with his wife and about 20 other Haitians last month. "We don't have anything there. There's no security. ... I need a solution to not be sent back to my country.”
CEDAR ATTANASIO