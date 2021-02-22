Haiti's president: despite coup attempts he backs democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Haiti’s president blamed powerful oligarchs on Monday for seven attempts in his four-year term to overthrow Haiti’s democratic system, most recently an attempted coup on Feb. 7, but said he remains committed to democracy.
Jovenel Moise defended his use of decrees -- recently retiring three supreme court judges and appointing their replacements. He said he had to take off his “gloves” to fight against organized crime, rampant insecurity and kidnapping instigated by the oligarchs.