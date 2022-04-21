Haiti grounds private flights amid probe into deadly crash DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:50 p.m.
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident.


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office announced Thursday that it is banning all private aircraft from flying during an investigation into the crash of a small plane that killed at least five people and injured several others.
Authorities did not say when private flights could resume, adding that the measure is part of a review of private operators.
Written By
DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON