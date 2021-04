MEXICO CITY (AP) — The pre-Hispanic ruins of Mexico City’s Templo Mayor archaeological site suffered minor but reparable damage when large sections of a corrugated roof structure meant to protect them collapsed during a hailstorm., authorities said Friday.

The Culture Department said the steel-framed, lightweight roof fell under the weight of hail and high winds Thursday night. The National Institute of Anthropology and History called the amount of hail “unheard of.”