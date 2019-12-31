Hack affecting Aurora agency may have stolen personal data

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Some Aurora residents may have had personal information compromised by a hacker when making water payments to the city.

Sentinel Colorado reports that residents who made payments between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14 through the Click2Gov system may be affected.

The water department said Monday that someone not associated with the city modified computer code used in Click2Gov software. The modification aimed to capture names, billing addresses and credit card numbers.

The department said it believes it eliminated the security threat and is notifying affected customers by mail.