HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Saskatoon

Ice 6, Blades 0 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Pederson 9 (Harmacy, Smallwood) 3:31. 2. Winnipeg, McClennon 21 (Bruce, Edwards) 9:47. 3. Winnipeg, Savoie 17 (Smallwood, Orzeck) 16:56 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Volotovskii Sas (interference) 10:23; Rhinehart Sas (cross checking) 15:10. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 McClennon Wpg (slashing) 8:29; Geekie Wpg (kneeing) 12:09. Third Period 4. Winnipeg, Geekie 10 (Benson) 2:09. 5. Winnipeg, Pederson 10 (Finley, Savoie) 15:06 (pp). 6. Winnipeg, Finley 9 (Zloty, Smallwood) 17:56. Penalties \u2014 Harmacy Wpg (cross checking) 11:08; Saunderson Sas (hooking) 14:28. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 18 6 9 _ 33 Saskatoon 8 12 8 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Saskatoon: Maier (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 2-3; Saskatoon: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Aydon Brown, Adam Forbes. Linesmen \u2014 Ridge Brooks, Tanner McGregor. Attendance \u2014 2,516 at Saskatoon.