HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Saskatoon
Ice 7, Blades 6
First Period
1. Saskatoon, Walford 2 (Wouters, McNabb) 7:05.
2. Saskatoon, McKay 1 (unassisted) 8:19.
3. Winnipeg, Orzeck 1 (Pederson) 8:51.
4. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 1 (Wouters, Robins) 13:47 (pp).
5. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 2 (Kneen, Walford) 15:10 (pp).
6. Winnipeg, Ginnell 2 (McClennon, Lambos) 19:07 (pp).
Penalties — Kinder Wpg (tripping) 12:41; Schellenberg Wpg (hooking) 14:22; De La Gorgendiere Sas (holding) 18:47.
Second Period
7. Winnipeg, Kinder 1 (Orzeck, Teply) 1:00.
8. Winnipeg, Kinder 2 (Teply, Johnson) 5:48.
9. Winnipeg, Form 1 (Ladyman) 12:56.
10. Winnipeg, Kinder 3 (Ladyman, Johnson) 18:26 (pp).
Penalties — Kjemhus Sas (slashing) 6:31; McMaster Wpg (hooking) 8:54; Huber Sas (boarding) 10:47; Ginnell Wpg (hooking) 14:11; Robins Sas (holding) 17:44.
Third Period
11. Winnipeg, Teply 3 (Johnson, Schellenberg) 10:07.
12. Saskatoon, Walford 3 (Zabransky) 13:34.
13. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 3 (unassisted) 19:38.
Penalties — Milne Wpg (high sticking) 16:05.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|14
|17
|8
|_
|39
|Saskatoon
|9
|7
|13
|_
|29
Goal — Winnipeg: McNabb (W, ). Saskatoon: Maier (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 2-4; Saskatoon: 2-5.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Aydon Brown. Linesmen — Riley Carriere, Devan Thiessen.
Attendance — 3,187 at Saskatoon.