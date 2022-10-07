HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Regina

Ice 5, Pats 2 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Oiring 2 (Dale, Woo) 3:49. Penalties \u2014 Berge Reg (hooking) 9:51. Second Period 2. Winnipeg, Pederson 2 (Benson) 4:53 (sh). 3. Winnipeg, Zloty 1 (Geekie, Nash) 12:12. Penalties \u2014 Savoie Wpg (tripping) 0:37; Dale Wpg (cross checking) 3:42; Suzdalev Reg (hooking) 10:35; Savoie Wpg (interference) 10:45; Bedard Reg (interference) 15:23. Third Period 4. Winnipeg, McClennon 4 (Pederson, Savoie) 0:44. 5. Regina, Vaughan 2 (Herman, Armstrong) 2:44. 6. Regina, Bedard 6 (Feist) 4:46. 7. Winnipeg, Nash 1 (Benson, Lambos) 19:58 (en). Penalties \u2014 Brinson Wpg (high sticking) 9:41; Shilo Wpg, Howe Reg (roughing) 13:25; Bateman Reg (cross checking) 16:49. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 13 13 9 _ 35 Regina 9 9 5 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Regina: Kieper (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-4; Regina: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Adam Forbes, Troy Murray. Linesmen \u2014 Lucas Nagel. Attendance \u2014 3,020 at Regina.