HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Winnipeg

Ice 5, Royals 2

First Period

1. Victoria, Haden 17 (Fizer, Prowse) 6:20 (pp).

2. Victoria, Fizer 15 (Cutler, Tracey) 10:33.

Penalties — Zloty Wpg (delay of game) 5:07; Haden Vic (too many men) 17:43.

Second Period

3. Winnipeg, Milne 8 (Barteaux, Krebs) 12:44 (pp).

4. Winnipeg, Muir 7 (Harsch, Johnson) 13:10.

5. Winnipeg, Teply 16 (Johnson, Krebs) 19:21 (pp).

Penalties — Bentham Vic (holding) 3:10; Prowse Vic (tripping) 11:53; Oliver Vic, Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 17:11; Haden Vic (inter. on goaltender) 18:29.

Third Period

6. Winnipeg, Teply 17 (Krebs, Johnson) 3:07 (pp).

7. Winnipeg, Johnson 18 (Lambos) 10:30.

Penalties — Leppard Wpg (interference) 0:47; Miller Vic (hooking) 3:00.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 14 1 6 _ 21 Winnipeg 14 14 11 _ 39

Goal — Victoria: Evanoff (L, ). Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Winnipeg: 3-5.

Referees — Bob Millette, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Lane Gramiak, Justin Johnson.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.