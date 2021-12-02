Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Tri-City

Royals 4, Americans 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Victoria, Schuurman 10 (Fizer, Peach) 10:32.

2. Victoria, Laroque 2 (Almquist, Peach) 18:43.

3. Victoria, McMaster 1 (Peach, Fizer) 19:13.

Penalties — Laroque Vic (high sticking) 6:28; Jean Jr. Tc (boarding) 11:18.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Spizawka Vic (tripping) 0:21; Peach Vic (high sticking) 15:50; Shipley Vic (boarding) 18:01.

Third Period

4. Tri-City, Bell 7 (Melnyk, Haynes) 1:18.

5. Tri-City, Mutala 2 (Bouchard, Haynes) 18:07.

6. Tri-City, Bell 8 (Sloan) 19:59.

Penalties — Lajoie Tc (interference) 8:20.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 13 9 8 5 _ 35
Tri-City 4 13 12 3 _ 32

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (35 shots, 31 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-2; Tri-City: 0-4.

Referees — Anthony Guzzo, Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen — Rance Hughes, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 1,782 at Tri-City.