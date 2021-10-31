Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna

Rockets 5, Royals 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Victoria, Gannon 4 (Laroque, Parker) 9:35 (pp).

2. Kelowna, Novak 3 (Liwiski, Flamand) 11:47 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Novak 4 (Babcock, Dach) 17:47.

Penalties — Szturc Kel (slashing) 5:46; DeSouza Kel (high sticking) 8:16; Scott Vic (hooking) 9:52; Laroque Vic (slashing) 10:13.

Second Period

4. Victoria, Gannon 5 (unassisted) 0:35.

5. Victoria, Scott 3 (McMaster) 0:52.

6. Kelowna, Liwiski 1 (Poole) 10:30.

Penalties — Peach Vic (hooking) 13:17.

Third Period

7. Victoria, Spizawka 1 (Peach) 4:23.

8. Kelowna, Novak 5 (Liwiski, Lee) 7:46.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 6 13 2 3 _ 24
Kelowna 17 12 8 5 _ 42

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (42 shots, 37 saves). Kelowna: Knight (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Kelowna: 1-3.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 3,400 at Kelowna.