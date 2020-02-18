HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops
Blazers 7, Royals 6 (OT)
First Period
1. Victoria, Schultz 13 (Prowse, Warm) 6:15.
2. Victoria, Prowse 3 (Haden) 8:13.
3. Kamloops, Zary 32 (Franklin, Martin) 15:04 (pp).
Penalties — Lamb Vic, Sopotyk Kam (roughing) 6:49; Miller Vic, Warm Vic, Hughes Kam (roughing) 14:23.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Schmiemann 5 (Baragano, Stankoven) 7:57.
5. Victoria, Schultz 14 (Cutler, Prowse) 11:31 (pp).
6. Victoria, Cutler 15 (unassisted) 14:16 (sh).
7. Kamloops, Stankoven 24 (Stuart, Pillar) 14:51 (pp).
Penalties — Schultz Vic, Stuart Kam (major, major-fighting) 4:44; Stuart Kam (kneeing) 4:44; Zary Kam (inter. on goaltender) 10:37; Warm Vic (roughing) 12:28; Zary Kam (cross checking) 12:28; Ettinger Vic (high sticking) 13:26; Gannon Vic (interference) 18:10.
Third Period
8. Kamloops, Stankoven 25 (Onyebuchi) 5:40.
9. Kamloops, Sopotyk 4 (Seminoff, Stankoven) 13:34.
10. Victoria, Ettinger 1 (Oliver, Haden) 15:09.
11. Kamloops, Sopotyk 5 (Schmiemann, Pillar) 16:58 (pp).
12. Victoria, Oliver 18 (unassisted) 19:26 (sh).
Penalties — Ettinger Vic (high sticking) 16:49; Prowse Vic (high sticking) 18:58.
Overtime
13. Kamloops, Centazzo 39 (Franklin, Martin) 0:49 (pp).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|7
|15
|10
|0
|_
|32
|Kamloops
|15
|11
|13
|1
|_
|40
Goal — Victoria: Evanoff (L, ). Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Kamloops: 4-5.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Brett Mackey.
Attendance — 5,524 at Kamloops.