Blazers 5, Royals 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 14 (Schmiemann) 10:00.

2. Victoria, Gulka 9 (Oliver) 12:23.

3. Kamloops, Centazzo 25 (Franklin, Schmiemann) 18:02 (pp).

Penalties — Onyebuchi Kam (slashing) 4:13; Kuefler Kam (hooking) 13:44; Haden Vic (slashing) 17:07; Warm Vic (interference) 18:30.

Second Period

4. Kamloops, Baragano 4 (Brandwood, Stankoven) 6:48.

5. Kamloops, Franklin 22 (Zary, Martin) 15:11 (pp).

Penalties — Gulka Vic (checking from behind) 7:38; Cutler Vic, Appelt Kam (major, major-fighting) 10:35; Prowse Vic (roughing) 14:22; Schmiemann Kam (hooking) 17:43.

Third Period

6. Kamloops, Appelt 4 (Seminoff, Stankoven) 2:02.

Penalties — Miller Vic (holding) 4:50.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 8 6 4 _ 18
Kamloops 13 16 13 _ 42

Goal — Victoria: Gould (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-3; Kamloops: 2-5.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 4,613 at Kamloops.