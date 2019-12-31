HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops
Royals 4, Blazers 1
First Period
1. Kamloops, Zary 22 (Onyebuchi) 2:51.
Penalties — Gannon Vic (tripping) 4:41; Gulka Vic (tripping) 6:07; Kuefler Kam (high sticking) 18:22; Prowse Vic (tripping) 19:52.
Second Period
2. Victoria, Fizer 10 (Oliver, Prowse) 8:00.
3. Victoria, Miller 6 (unassisted) 14:31.
Penalties — Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Seminoff) 3:47; Appelt Kam (slashing) 18:48.
Third Period
4. Victoria, Haden 14 (Fizer, Oliver) 0:26 (pp).
5. Victoria, Fizer 11 (Prowse) 16:58 (en).
Penalties — Warm Vic (slashing) 9:46.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|2
|12
|9
|_
|23
|Kamloops
|7
|17
|8
|_
|32
Goal — Victoria: Farkas (W, ). Kamloops: Ramsay (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-3; Kamloops: 0-4.
Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Michael Boisvert, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 3,756 at Kamloops.